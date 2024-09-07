Oyo hails Nigeria’s flag designer at burial

The designer of the Nigerian flag, Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, has been described as a pride to Nigeria and the world at large, whose legacy will remain forever.

The Acting Governor of Oyo State, Bayo Lawal, eulogised Akinkunmi on Friday at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

Lawal spoke during his funeral service.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Akinkunmi died on August 29, 2023 at the age of 87.

According to Lawal, Akinkunmi remains the pride of the state, nation, and the world at large because the national flag is flown in all Nigerian embassies across the world.

He said the flag, as an enduring legacy for Nigeria, would continue to be for many years as long as Nigeria stayed united.

The acting governor believed the flag would continue to serve as a reminder for Nigerians across the globe to remain united.

He said: “The Green embodies agriculture and vast natural resources that we have in Nigeria, while the White symbolises peace, tranquillity, and calmness.

“Nothing can be more relevant than ensuring peace and harmony among the diverse tribes we have across all the states in Nigeria, because without peace, there can’t be progress and development.

“So, we have to thank Pa Akinkunmi that he had envisioned that we need peace to drive the nation’s economy.”

Lawal, however, charged the Federal Government to ensure that the legacy of the deceased remained duly recognised and immortalised.

He called on the FG to be actively involved and not to leave the burial ceremony of Akinkunmi to his family and the state government alone.

In his sermon, the General Overseer, Gospel Faith Mission International, Pastor Elijah Abina, challenged Nigerians to contribute their personal quota toward the development and progress of the nation.

Abina, represented by the General Secretary of GOFAMINT, Pastor Solomon Omowumi, said while Akinkunmi wasn’t a political officeholder in his lifetime, he left a legacy worth more than a politician.

He, therefore, urged everyone to play their parts in the upliftment of humanity, saying individual contributions to the nation would definitely enhance the growth of Nigeria.

He equally charged leaders not to neglect their respective responsibilities, reminding them they would, one day, be accountable to God.

NAN reports that the son of the deceased, Akinwumi Akinkunmi, appreciated the Oyo State Government for its contributions toward the burial of his father.

Akinwumi said the family was, however, yet to receive any assistance from the FG for the burial.

