Palestinian invasion: IMN calls on FG to sever ties with Israel 

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), on Saturday, called on the Federal Government to cut off all relations and ties with Israel over continued attack and invasion of Palestine.

A top member of the Resource Forum of Islamic Movement, Prof. Abdullahi Danladi stated this during a press briefing in Abuja.

The group condemned the continued escalation of oppression on Palestinian territories by Israel.

“Indeed, the Islamic Movement under the revered leadership of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) has for over three decades consistently shown its unflinching support to the oppressed Palestine.

“We will like to call on those who are ignorant of the history and events in the Middle East and tend to see the Zionist as their brothers in faith, to see things beyond the prism of faith, race, colour, etc.

“The recent attacks on churches and hospitals are enough to show that it is beyond the issue of religion, rather it is crime against humanity which must be condemned.

“The desperation shown by the barbaric attacks only exposes the weakness of the illegal state of Israel and is clear sign of their inevitable collapse and downfall in not a very far future. The final victory from Allah is for the oppressed.

“On this note, we join our voices in calling the Nigerian government to immediately cut off all relations and ties with the illegal state of blood mongers,” he said.

He said the recent events in the Middle East and particularly the occupied land of Palestine has opened another chapter in human history.

“So far, several thousands have been killed, most of whom were children and women. Hospitals, schools, refugee camps and worship centers have not been spared of the crimes of Israel,” he said.

The professor also accused Israel of violating the United Nations Charter and resolutions concerning the “illegal occupation by which they have continued to extend and encroach into the very paltry territory of the Palestine.”

He said the wave of support being shown to the weak and oppressed people of Palestine globally by people of different faiths and nationalities, including some right thinking Jews, is a clear testimony to the fact that Israel’s stands condemnable.

“Ladies and gentlemen of the press, may I also use this medium to solicit the prayers of all and sundry for Allah the Most-High, to grant our Leader and his wife who have travelled out for medical attention, success in their treatment,” he said.