International boxing icon and lawmaker Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao is set to fight former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor next year. This was disclosed by Jayke Joson, a special assistant of Pacquiao.

“For the sake of all the Filipino Covid-19 victims, Sen. Manny Pacquiao will be fighting UFC superstar Conor McGregor next year. The huge portion of his earnings will proceed to those who are affected nationwide by the pandemic,” said Joson in a text message.

Joson, however, added that Pacquiao does not want to talk about boxing since we are in the middle of the pandemic and this is not the right time for it.

He said the senator’s main focus right now is to help here and there, providing relief, shelter, money and food, among other necessities to his countrymen.

According to Joson, Paradigm Sports Management head Audie Attar, said the Pacquiao-McGregor fight might happen in the Middle East next year.

“Regarding the news coming from McGregor himself, we don’t deny it. In fact, our lawyers are finalizing all the confidential details, but both fighters are getting ready for this one epic last boxing fight,” he added.

Despite the senator’s busy schedule, Joson confirmed the negotiation between the camps of Pacquiao and McGregor is now moving on and could happen any time next year.

“It is confirmed the negotiation between the camp of Senator Pacquiao and [the camp of] McGregor is now starting to move on. Again as what our senator says, all his fights are dedicated for the welfare and unity of all Filipinos including this one,” Joson ended.