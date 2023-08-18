Oyo approves car loan for primary school teachers

Oyo State Government has approved the immediate release of a car loan for primary school teachers across all zones in the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan by the Coordinating Director, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Jacob Dairo.

According to him, the loan is coming as a palliative to the teachers.

He said that the loan, which was to be disbursed in tranches, is to cushion the effects of the economic crisis in the nation on the teachers.

According to him, the loan scheme was approved by the state Gov. Seyi Makinde, who has instructed that there should be no favouritism.

The coordinating director advised the beneficiaries to use the loan for the intended purpose.

The facility which is to be granted by financial institutions is to be redeemed within 40 months, he said.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Salihu Abdulwaheed, has expressed readiness to work with all stakeholders in the education sector.

The commissioner gave the assurance when he paid a visit to the Directorate of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, on Thursday.

Abdulwaheed said that the state government would, in due course, recruit more teachers into the basic education sub-sector.

He added that the government would ensure training of staff for all-round success, according to Dairo.