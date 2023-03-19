Oyo 2022: Makinde takes all 18 LGs announced so far

The Oyo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18, 2023 polls, Seyi Makinde, has won in the 18 local government areas declared so far.

The results, announced on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, leaves an outstanding of 15 LGAs.

Makinde is well ahead of his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Teslim Folarin.

Some of the LGAs results:

Ona-Ara

Accord: 1,212

APC: 5,510

PDP: 17,326

Ibadan North-West

Accord: 1,291

APC: 5,947

PDP: 19007

Ibarapa East Local Government

Accord: 1,885

APC: 7094

PDP: 11,125

Afijio Local Government

Accord: 1,357

APC: 5,588

PDP: 13,139

Atiba Local Government

Accord: 1,113

APC: 7,484

PDP: 18,389

Orire Local Government

Accord: 1,895

APC: 9,216

PDP: 13,767

Ibadan Southwest Local Government

Accord: 2,270

APC: 9,491

PDP: 31,273

Oluyole Local Government

Accord: 1,386

APC: 6,592

PDP: 21,700

Atisbo Local Government

Accord: 1,188

APC: 6,955

PDP: 9,199

Saki East Local Government

Accord: 188

APC: 5,519

PDP: 8,374

Surulere Local Government

Accord: 271

APC: 8,882

PDP: 15,554.