Oyo 2022: Makinde takes all 18 LGs announced so far

The Oyo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the March 18, 2023 polls, Seyi Makinde, has won in the 18 local government areas declared so far.
The results, announced on Sunday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, leaves an outstanding of 15 LGAs.
Makinde is well ahead of his closest rival and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Teslim Folarin.
Some of the LGAs results:
Ona-Ara
Accord: 1,212
APC: 5,510
PDP: 17,326
Ibadan North-West
Accord: 1,291
APC: 5,947
PDP: 19007
Ibarapa East Local Government
Accord: 1,885
APC: 7094
PDP: 11,125
Afijio Local Government
Accord: 1,357
APC: 5,588
PDP: 13,139
Atiba Local Government
Accord: 1,113
APC: 7,484
PDP: 18,389
Orire Local Government
Accord: 1,895
APC: 9,216
PDP: 13,767
Ibadan Southwest Local Government
Accord: 2,270
APC: 9,491
PDP: 31,273
Oluyole Local Government
Accord: 1,386
APC: 6,592
PDP: 21,700
Atisbo Local Government
Accord: 1,188
APC: 6,955
PDP: 9,199
Saki East Local Government
Accord: 188
APC: 5,519
PDP: 8,374
Surulere Local Government
Accord: 271
APC: 8,882
PDP: 15,554.