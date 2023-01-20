Oyebanji assures commitment to effective administration of justice

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has assured the judiciary that his administration will continue to ensure effective administration of justice through improvement of the condition of the courts and welfare of judicial officers in the state.

The Governor, who stated this at the official commissioning of the ultra-modern High Court Complex donated to the State Government by a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), affirmed that his administration understands the importance of law and order to the progress and development of the state and hence would ensure its sanctity.

He confirmed that his government had partnered with the judiciary on diverse issues to improve the business environment by being one of the first states to create a Small Claims Court for the settlement of commercial matters, which had provided comfort to lenders, and improved medium enterprises.

Governor Oyebanji also restated his unflinching commitment to the judicial system of the state as he revealed that his administration was working on two bills which included the Ekiti State Wealth Fund Bill aimed to ensure the State establishes a proper savings culture, and the Ekiti State Startup Bill to ensure the State creates an enabling environment for startups to complement the Ekiti Knowledge Zone project.

He commended the state’s judicial officers for maintaining a high standard of professionalism that makes the judicial system one of the most progressive and innovative in the country as well as the judges most courageous and erudite despite the obvious inadequacies in the system.

While maintaining that his administration would continue to uphold the rule of law, fundamental human rights and the independence of the judiciary, the Governor hoped that with more resources available to the State, the current financial autonomy of the Judiciary will bring about the envisaged rapid transformation of the Justice sector in the State.

He also used the opportunity to reminding the gathering which included Ekiti State Chief Judge, Justice John Adeyeye; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Dayo Apata, Senators representing Ekiti North, Olubunmi Adetunmbi and Biodun Olujimi; former Senator Babafemi Ojudu; former Deputy Governors Surv. Abiodun Aluko; Prof. Eleka; traditional rulers and distinguished members of the bar and the bench that the task of developing Ekiti cannot be solely that of the Government alone urging individuals to pick on something of interest in our different communities and make a significant impact in the lives of the people.

The Governor called on good spirited Ekiti indigenes to emulate the good gestures of the donor saying “As a people who are in need of urgent development, Chief Olanipekun has given us a legacy to copy. I want to therefore, call on all Ekiti indigenes all over the world to emulate this act of generous giving back. If we all look back at our family houses, our communities, our primary and secondary schools, our worship places and other places that once contributed to who we are, and give back, we will have a better Ekiti of our dreams.

“I have known Chief Wole Olanipekun for quite a while. In Ekiti State, aside Aare Afe Babalola, I am yet to find a man who finds satisfaction in giving back to his place of birth as he does. His signature act of kindness can be found in every aspect of his life in Ikere-Ekiti. I am aware of his immense role to the transformation of the then College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti to Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology. His doggedness and commitment to see the University succeed led to his appointment as the first Chancellor of the University after a similar appointment in the University of Ibadan where Chief left an enduring legacy.

“Finally, I want to once again thank Chief Olanipekun and his wife for this edifice and to congratulate the Ekiti State Judiciary on this brand new court complex. I hope that the building will be well maintained to encourage Chief to do more. May all who will work and seek justice here do so with the same spirit of generosity of the donor and may God continue to bless him.”

Earlier, Chief Olanipekun noted that he decided to continue to give to humanity because he believes that anything that he achieved in life was made possible by the grace of God adding that life should be about giving and impacting humanity.

The former NBA President, who noted that the Court complex complied with global best practices with grandiose and state of the art facilities that would encourage optimal performance for Judges and Lawyers appealed to the government and all men of goodwill to improve the courts of law by improving their facilities all over the state.

He used the opportunity to affirm the danger in the provision of section 65 of Electoral Act which empowers the Chief Returning Officer to review and rescind his decision saying the Returning Officer is not a court of judicial power or tribunal that could be vested with such powers.

Also speaking at the event, the founder and the Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Aare Afe Babalola commended Chief Olanipekun for his philanthropic spirit which had made him give back quite a good number of projects to the society as a expressed his appreciation to the donor for naming the Library of the court after him