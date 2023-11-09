Over 322 killed in Anambra as Commission discovers mass grave

No fewer than 322 persons have died as a result of the violence in Anambra State, just as a mass grave has also been discovered.

Wife of the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu, made this known on Wednesday.

Ojukwu, a member of the Anambra Truth, Justice, and Peace Commission, set up by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, revealed this to newsmen.

She said: “We are living in alarming and anxiety-inducing times.

“The Anambra Truth, Justice and Peace Commission has concluded its second phase of public hearing.

“Our Commission, headed by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, interrogated a total of 39 witnesses who testified on oath, while 243 exhibits were collected during the proceedings.

“The Commission also met with 31 petitioners, including 11 organisations, 19 communities and one individual during the marathon sittings, which lasted from October 26 to November 3.

“Some 322 persons were verified as killed or dead, as a result of violence, as testified by the witnesses, while so many are still missing or their fate not yet verified.

“Eighteen persons have been categorically identified as missing or disappeared.

“In the course of the proceedings, the gruesome discovery of a mass grave site was brought by testimonies to the attention of the Commission.

“Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, mandated that the suspected mass grave site be sealed for forensic investigation by pathologists.

“This will help in unravelling who the victims were and the circumstances of their deaths.

“The Commission had earlier held the first phase of its public hearing between June and July this year in the course of which we considered 24 petitions and met with 48 witnesses who testified on oath from 14 communities of the state within a 10-day hearing.”