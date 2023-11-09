FirstBank rewards customers with cash prizes in Win Big Promo

FirstBank of Nigeria Limited has launched the Win Big promo to reward and delight its valued customers.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said this in a statement.

The statement on Wednesday in Lagos said the bank was thrilled to launch the Win Big promo in appreciation of the patronage, trust and loyalty the bank customers have shown over the years.

It said: “The exciting modalities of the promo reflect our commitment to enhancing the banking experience of our customers across any or all of our digital banking services.

“This is the season when FirstBank provides opportunities and platforms for the yearly memorable homecoming experience from across the world.

“The promo is an enabling opportunity for customers, their friends, and families to have exciting, fun-filled, memorable experiences.

“We encourage our customers to seize this opportunity and participate actively.”

The four months promo, which started on October 23, 2023, will run until February 23, 2024 and would reward several new and existing customers of the bank with a total cash reward of N170 million.

The statement said at the end of the month promo, 1,240 new and existing customers would have been rewarded with N100,000 each, as each month would have 310 new and existing customers winning N100,000.

It added: “Up to 40,000 customers who reactivate their dormant account stand a chance to win free airtime as 10,000 customers will be rewarded with free airtime monthly for reactivating their dormant account.

“Six customers will emerge lucky winners of one million each in the grand finale draw. The promo is open to new and existing savings and current account customers.

“To open a FirstBank account, dial USSD code *894*0# and follow the prompt or visit the Bank’s website and click on ‘Open Account’. You can also visit any FirstBank branch near you to open an account.”

To qualify for the N100,000 monthly draw, customers will have to deposit and maintain a minimum amount of N5 million in their account monthly and transact a minimum of five times transactions on any of the Bank’s digital channels: FirstMobile, LIT App, USSD, First Online as well as Debit Card transactions.

Customers who are eligible to win N1 million must have a deposit of N50,000 monthly for four consecutive months or maintain a minimum deposit of N200,000 for four months and transact a minimum of five times on any of the Bank’s digital banking channels to qualify for the grand finale draw.

The statement said that customers who reactivated their account(s) are also eligible to win.

It added: “For reactivating their account, the first 10,000 customers to deposit N1,000 and transact on any of the Bank’s digital channels will be rewarded with free airtime.

“Customers who reactivate their dormant account could also qualify for the monthly draw when they deposit and maintain a minimum amount of N5,000 monthly and transact a minimum of five times on any of the Bank’s digital channels.

“They could also emerge winners of N1,000 in the grand finale draw if they meet the criteria. To reactivate account, the customers will have to dial USSD code *894*7# and follow the prompt to reactivate Tier 1 accounts or visit any nearest FirstBank branch for Tier 2 and 3 account reactivation.”