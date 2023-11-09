Our newly-acquired MRI, dialysis machines not working, over N200m drugs expired — CMD

Dr. Stephen Hwande, the Chief Medical Director of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, says the Magnetic Resonance Imaging and two dialysis machines newly-acquired by the hospital are not functioning.

The CMD spoke when members of the State House of Assembly Standing Committee on Health visited the hospital.

Hwande said during the oversight visit function that the MRI machine launched in March was not working, together with the two dialysis machines acquired for the isolation unit.

The MRI is a machine that produces detailed images of almost every internal structure in the human body, including the organs, bones, muscles and blood vessels.

Hwande, however, added that since the MRI machine was installed by the contractor and a test run conducted, it was not used on any patient afterwards as it developed serious issues.

He said it was later discovered that the machine supplied was not new as contained in the contract document.

He also said the two dialysis machines acquired by the hospital for the isolation unit were not good for human use, adding that the machines are beyond repairs.

Hwande said: “The MRI machine alone, if functional, can solve close to 70 percent of radiological dialysis.

READ ALSO:

The Eagle Online, 11 others for ACDJ 2023 Inequalities Reporting Fellowship

Russia-Ukraine crisis taking toll on Nigeria’s crude — NNPCL

FirstBank rewards customers with cash prizes in Win Big Promo

“What is shocking is that this machine was commissioned in March this year.

“The MRI is there.

“It is not working and has not worked on any Benue patient.

“Also, the two dialysis machines supplied to the isolation unit are not safe for human use.

“They have never been used and are beyond repairs.”

The CMD said that the management had already commenced the process of recovering hospital properties in the wrong hands.

Responding, the Chairman, Thomas Dugeri, said that the committee is aware of the level of decay at the hospital.

Dugeri said the committee would invite the immediate past CMD, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, the then Permanent Secretary, the Director of Procurement and Supply and other persons connected to the contract of the machines.

He added that the committee would do everything possible to support the hospital.

He, however, expressed shock over the destruction of expired drugs and consumables worth over N200 million by the hospital last week, saying those who allowed the drugs to expire would be sanctioned.

He said the committee would investigate how the drugs came into the hospital and why they were allowed to expire.

He said the hospital must be sensitised and areas that needed urgent strengthening be given prompt attention for improved and affordable healthcare to the people.