Our government steadily building a State that works – Ambode

The Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday expressed profound gratitude to residents of the State for the massive support extended to his administration in the outgoing year which made the achievements recorded in key sectors possible, assuring that more projects would be implemented to make life comfortable for the people in 2018.

Speaking at a special Christmas party put together by the State Government and held simultaneously in all the 20 Local Government Areas of the State, Governor Ambode said the Lagos Project was on course, and that his administration was gradually and steadily building a State that works for all.

He said: “I want to use this opportunity to once again, express this administration’s profound gratitude to you all for your support which is the cornerstone of the modest achievements we have recorded in the outgoing year. I want to assure you that our Lagos project is on course and we are gradually and steadily moving towards actualizing the dream of building a State that works for all.

“As a government, we are moving into the New Year with more vigour and determination to move our State to the next higher level particularly in the critical sectors including transportation, sustainable and healthy environment, social and physical infrastructural development, power, housing, tourism, education, etc.

“Together we can and we will achieve more landmark successes in 2018. I look forward to your continued support in the performance of your civic obligations, obedience to rules and regulations and ensuring peace and harmony in all our communities.”

The Governor said he was delighted to join in the celebration of Christmas in a special way in the State being the first time it would be held simultaneously in all the 20 LGAs, adding that the significance of the season was important as it brought to the fore the need to remind each other of the virtues of love, kindness, tolerance, piety and humility which Jesus Christ personifies.

He said the celebration of Christmas would become more meaningful only if the people imbibe such fine qualities and allow them to manifest in their lives especially in relating with one another.

According to the Governor: “In the newness and rebirth that the season symbolizes, let us remember our less privileged brothers and sisters and to gladly share our blessings and as well give with love and humility.

“As we merry, let us remember that, this is a time for special supplications and sharing of love; a time to showcase our unity and a time to seek for more favour and mercies for our State and our nation.”

Also speaking in Epe at one of the centres for the celebration, the wife of the Governor, Bolanle Ambode, charged Lagosians to embrace love and tolerance for peaceful co-existence.

Mrs. Ambode, who noted that the Governor’s Christmas Party was designed to bring yuletide festivities closer to the grassroots, identified love and tolerance as the strongest basis for harmonious living, among people of different ethnic and religious affiliations.

She said: “The simple message of this season is love. When we love, we will share. When we love, we will not hurt the feelings and sensibilities of one another. When we love, we will help the weak and vulnerable. When we love, we will put the interest of others first. When we love, we will live together in peace and harmony.”

She noted that the Governor had given repeated assurances that his administration would always spearhead initiatives that would cement the bond of friendship among all residents, for a tension-free society.

Besides, the wife of the Governor urged residents to intensify support for the present administration in the State and continuously offer prayers for its all-round success.

The Governor’s party in its maiden edition was introduced by the Ambode Administration, to move Christmas celebrations closer to the grassroots, hence its simultaneous celebration in the twenty Local Government Areas of the State.