OSUN: NANS seeks intervention from Governor Adeleke, threatens protest over fee hike, palliative

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Osun Joint Campus Committee, JCC, has decried the indiscriminate hike in school fees by State-owned higher institutions and poor state of facilities in schools, including road networks across several campuses in the state.

The group added that its members across the state would embark on street protests if Governor Ademola Adeleke did not intervene in issues concerning students welfare in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Ogungbe Taiwo, noted the hardship in the country is having serious effect on the students while lack of welfare package/palliative in form of mobility aid and scholarships has worsened the plight of students in the state.

His words: “Students demand the immediate reversal of increased school fees in Osun State-owned institutions. It’s disheartening seeing the pain on students in this present hardship we all faced.

“We hereby call for total reversal of the increased tuition fees; failure to act promptly will result in mass mobilisation by the student body and relocation of our Secretariat to the office of the Governor.

“We express deep disappointment towards the government of Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke for neglecting student welfare.

“Despite initial hope, anti-student policies have been implemented, and we are still lagging behind other Southwest states ,we urge the government to prioritise student concerns.

“We reiterate our demand for adequate palliatives and infrastructure improvements to enhance the learning environment on campuses.

“The Road networks across the tertiary institutions is in a very terrible state and yet nothing has been done to make it pliable. Most of our lecture halls are below standard.

“Despite our efforts through letters to government authorities, indifference persists. Therefore, we issue a seven-day ultimatum to the government to address our demands.

“Failure to do so will result in peaceful protests and roadblocks in Osogbo, the state capital.

“These demands represent the collective voice of students across higher institutions in Osun State, endorsed by the student union presidents in the state.

“We urge the government to heed our calls and prioritise the welfare and rights of Nigerian students.”