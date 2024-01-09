Osun: APC sues Adeleke for allegedly appointing PDP member as OSIEC Chairman

The All Progressives Congress has instituted a suit against Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, for allegedly appointing a member of the Peoples Democratic Party as the Chairman, Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

The suit was filed on behalf of the APC by its counsel, Ayodele Kusamotu.

ln the Suit No. FHC/OS/CS/2/2024, and obtained by newsmen in Osogbo on Tuesday, the opposition party in the state asked the court to set aside the appointment of Hasim Abioye as OSIEC Chairman.

Also joined as co-defendants in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Osun.

Others are the Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Osun State House of Assembly, Hasim Akintunde Abioye- the appointed OSIEC Chairman and Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC).

The APC, in the supporting affidavit signed by Waheed Adeniran, the Assistant Secretary in Osun, contended that “the nomination and appointment of a partisan person as the Chairman of the state electoral body offends law and would not guarantee credible local government elections in the state.

“That the new Chairman, having been a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, will not be neutral and impartial in the local government election processes.

“That Gov. Adeleke (the 3rd defendant) cannot validly and legally nominate and forward the name of Hasim Abioye, OSIEC Chairman (the 7th Defendant), a bonafide member of his registered political party to the 5th and 6th defendants for screening and confirmation and to be appointed by him as the chairman of the 8th defendant, OSIEC,” it said.

The party further urged the court to give an order setting aside or nullifying the appointment of the OSIEC chairman and removing him from office and position, among other requests.

The Osun APC Chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, when contact by NAN correspondent, confirmed that the suit was instituted by the National Headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

NAN reports that opposition political parties in Osun had vehemently criticized the appointment Abioye, since he was nominated, confirmed and appointed by Gov. Adeleke as the Chairman of Osun Independent Electoral Commission in November 2023.