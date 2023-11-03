Osun announces adjustment in Agencies’ Board appointment 

The Osun State government has announced an adjustment in the appointment of Board members of some State’s Agencies.
A statement signed by Governor’s Media, Mallam Olawale Rasheed announced this.
Slight Adjustments effected on Appointments for Boards of Water Corporation, Iree Poly and College of Education, Ila Orangun
The updated lists are as follows:
OSUN STATE POLYTECHNIC, IRE
1 .Sunday Ogundiji
2 .Eng. Adesoye Aderemi Idowu
3 .MR LATEEF AMAO
4 .Dr. David Ogunsade
5 .Otunba Gbenga Olakolu
6 .Chief Sunday Adebiyi
7. Hon. Ademola Opadola
8.Brigadier Gen. Derin Awodele
OSUN STATE COLLEGE OF EDUCATION ILA-ORANGUN
1 Durosomo Ademola
2 .Alhaja Serifat Bakare
3 .Musiliyu Yisa Adeyemi
4 .DURODOYE FEMI MUTIU.
5 .Chief Dare Ajimotokin
6 .Esan Abdulwahab Lawal
7 .Hon. Lekan Obisakin
8 .Alhaji Kamo Adekunle
WATER CORPORATION
1 .Hon. Wale Adeleke
2 .Diran Adegbenle Martins
3 .SUNDAY OYENIRAN
4 .Oladimeji Segilola Olakunbi
5 .Tajudeen Balogun
6 .Oke Oluwaseun