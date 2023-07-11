Osinbajo gets new appointment

828 828

Former Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed as the Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

Osinbajo confirmed the development in a series of tweets Tuesday.

With the appointment, Osinbajo is expected to assist GEAPP’s mission of accelerating clean energy deployment in developing countries.

He will support GEAPP’s partnership with governments to enhance the enabling environment and delivery effectiveness to unlock faster and greater capital flows into the clean energy sector.

The former Vice-President last month led a team of distinguished experts in observing the general elections in Sierra Leone

He said: “I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance

“Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through #ACMI

“GEAPP in such a short period has demonstrated a commitment to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy using models that ensure universal energy access as well as drive economic growth, generate jobs & sustainable livelihoods and meet urgent climate goals.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with @EnergyAlliance”

GEAPP also confirmed Osinbajo’s appointment.

He tweeted further: “The @EnergyAlliance is thrilled to announce the appointment of former VP of Nigeria, HE @ProfOsinbajo, as a Global Advisor, guiding our mission to accelerate #cleanenergy deployment in emerging economies.

“A champion for just energy transitions in Africa, @ProfOsinbajo will work alongside @EnergyAlliance to unlock greater capital flows into the #cleanenergy sector & boost Africa’s share in the global carbon market through the Africa Carbon Markets Initiative

“@EnergyAlliance CEO, Simon Harford, praises @ProfOsinbajo’s expertise, leadership & global network as a valuable catalyst for our mission.”