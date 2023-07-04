Osimhen hints at Napoli stay

828 828

Victor Osimhen has strongly hinted that he is prepared to remain at Napoli for the 2023-24 season amid links with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Nigeria international emerged as one of Europe’s leading marksmen in the 2022-23 campaign, netting a league-high 26 goals in 32 Serie A games during Napoli’s surge to the title.

Osimhen’s Napoli contract is not due to run out until 2025, but president Aurelio de Laurentiis has admitted that a sale could be sanctioned if his side receive an offer that is too good to turn down.

Man United and Chelsea have been regarded as two of the top contenders for Osimhen’s signature, while Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

Former Napoli midfielder Salvatore Bagni recently stated that the Nigerian was pining for a move to Real Madrid or Man United, apparently feeling that now is the time to seek pastures new.

However, a new contract with the Partenopei has not been ruled out either, and speaking to Nigerian outlet Soccernet, Osimhen has claimed that there is “no better place to be” than Naples.

“I’m so proud that I am actually a Scudetto winner, for me, it’s a huge one. Whatsoever honour that comes after this, I will welcome it,” the former Lille man said.

“And I am really working hard to make sure, and now I am addicted to trophies because now the Scudetto is my first trophy as a pro. Now I’m addicted, and I can’t wait for the new season to come.

“There’s no better place to be than this place. I am so happy I made the right choice by coming here. And achieving this kind of greatness with the Neapolitans is something that I will wake up and always smile about. My children’s children will come into this world and realise that their father has done something amazing.”

If Napoli were to part ways with Osimhen, the Italian champions are expected to demand at least £100m, having shelled out €75m (£64.5m) to sign him from Lille in 2020.

Since touching down in Italy, Osimhen has registered 59 goals and 14 assists in 101 matches for Napoli, while he has contributed to 25 goals from 26 games in a Nigeria shirt – 17 of his own and eight assists.

Real Madrid unexpectedly waved goodbye to Karim Benzema earlier this summer, with the Ballon d’Or holder joining Saudi Arabian champions Al-Ittihad, and Los Blancos responded by signing Espanyol’s Joselu on loan with an option to buy.

However, Real president Florentino Perez has ruled out any more new faces arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, as Los Blancos are prioritising a move for Kylian Mbappe in 2024.

Meanwhile, Man United are alleged to have just £65m to spend on a new striker and are working on a deal to sign Atalanta BC’s Rasmus Hojlund, submitting a new £40m bid after seeing an opening offer of £30m rejected.