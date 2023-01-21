Ortom’s campaign convoy in auto crash, Governor speaks + Photos

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has sympathised with members of the Peoples Democratic Party in his convoy who were involved in an auto crash on Friday.

The Eagle Online recalls that they were heading to Igumale, Ado Local Government Area for campaign when the crash occurred.

Though no life was lost, three members of the Benue State House of Assembly were seriously injured.

Ortom, who described the accident as unfortunate, expressed appreciation to God that it was not fatal and no life was lost.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, National Ikyur, confirmed that Ortom was at the General Hospital, Igumale, where the victims were being treated, for a visit.

He directed that they be moved to Otukpo and Makurdi for better medical attention.

Ikyur added in the statement: “He also used the moment to caution all drivers on the campaign trail to exercise caution while moving in convoy.”

Among those injured were state lawmakers: William Ortyom, representing Guma State Constituency; Geoffrey Agbatse, Gwer-East State Constituency; and Sugh Abanyi, Kwande West State Constituency.