Organ Harvest: Obasanjo’s letter to UK Court is timely – Col Umar

A former Military Administrator of Kaduna State, Col Abubakar Dangiwa Umar (rtd) has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to the UK court which convicted Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice, pleading for clemency as timely and appropriate.

Umar made the description in a press statement he personally signed Saturday and circulated among newsmen.

The retired Military officer saluted the great act of kindness and empathy by the elder statesman.

“I do not know the Senator but am convinced of his good character as attested to by President Obasanjo who has earned a reputation in the resolution of international conflicts including being a member of the Eminent Persons Group which supervised the peaceful transition from Apartheid to majority rule in both South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“I pray the court grants President Obasanjo’s plea and temper Justice with mercy in its sentence of Senator Ekweremadu, his wife and Dr Obinna.

“May God heal their daughter Sonia. May he protect and provide for the young man, Mr David Nwamini” Umar wrote.