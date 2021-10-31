Ooni calls for rehabilitation of Ife township roads

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has called both Federal and State for Governments for the rehabilitation of roads in the ancient city of Ile-Ife, Osun.

The traditional ruler made the call on Sunday during the commissioning of a 700 metres road at the popular Odo-Ogbe market (Oja Tuntun), Ile-Ife.

The road project was facilitated by the Ile- Ife-born Senior Special Assistant to the President on Legislative matters (Senate), Sen. Babajide Omoworare.

“I really do not know our offence in Ife to deserve the poor road network that surrounds us. It is not enough to call Ife the source, this city deserves to be treated as the true source of humanity that it is.

“It is so bad that the same government that has refused to fix our roads is the one denying us access to do what we can do by ourselves. All we hear is that it is a government road so we have to keep waiting.

“We are aware that the government can not do it alone, so we want them to put up a scheme, like a form of concession on all major roads in Ile-Ife.

“We would look for able personalities within the community, they will fix the road and they will give them task credit. It is the same.

“Let government give us that opportunity and see whether we will perform, we can now replicate it in other communities across the country.

“We are willing and able to do that on all major roads in Ife, all we need is a form of concessioning that regard,” he said.

On the Odo-Ogbe market road facilitated by the President’s aide, Ooni Ogunwusi described the politician a committed son of the town, urging his political contemporaries to emulate his good gestures and shun unhealthy rivalry.

“I am proud of you and I am sure that Ife sons and daughters especially those in politics have seen lessons to learn from his (Omoworare)’s conducts especially when it comes to developmental politics.

“I call on all politicians across Ife to join hands to develop our heritage regardless of political differences. Ife is bigger than us all, so we must place it above personal interests,” the Ooni added.

Earlier in his address, Sen. Omoworare reassured Ooni and everyone present of government’s support towards the development of the ancient city.

The former lawmaker said, “I wish to authoritatively confirm to you that in the newly presented Budget by President Muhammadu Buhari, major projects especially road works will be done in Ife. I know of the Mayfair, Lagere, Iremo and Moore roads among others.

“Also, the proposed mini stadium in Erefe, Ile-Ife would be completed within the next six months while the much talked-about Naval Communication School would be completed soon in Ife. These and more are our lofty plans for Ife, all we need is prayers and support from all,” he said.

Governor of Osun, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola was represented at the event by the State Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC) Tajudeen Lawal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that prominent Ife indigenes including the Chairman, Ife Development Board, Comrade Lawrence Awowoyin among others attended the programme.