Only PDP can decide Edo governorship candidate for 2024– Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo, says the Peoples Democratic Party has the sole right to determine its candidate for the September 21, 2024 Edo governorship election.

Obaseki stated this when he visited Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

He was in the company of former Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom to congratulate him on his victory at the Appeal Court on Thursday in Bauchi.

Obaseki described his relationship with his deputy, Philip Shuaibu as cordial.

“He wants to run for the office and he is free to do so and you know as a Nigerian, he has the constitutional right to run and nobody can or should stop him.

“The party will decide and also the members of the party will decide who will be the flag bearer of our party in the forthcoming general elections in Edo.

“I’m only one out of the millions of party members in Edo and I don’t think my vote would determine whether he becomes the flag bearer or not,” he said.

Obaseki said the visit to Bauchi was to also discuss some pertinent issues relating to the PDP Governors Forum and other matters affecting Nigeria.

The governor acknowledged that things were difficult and Nigerians were suffering, adding that it was time for Nigerian leaders to stop lamenting, but confront the problems and find solutions to them.