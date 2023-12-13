One killed, firearms recovered as troops raid IPOB/ESN camps

Troops of Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III have raided camps of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network, in Orsumoghu general area of Anambra State.

The Nigerian Army troops achieved the feat with operatives of the Navy, Police and local vigilantes.

They naturalised one armed ESN member and recovered one pump action rifle.

This was contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on Tuesday by Lieutenant Colonel Jonah Unuakhalu, acting Deputy Director, 82 Division Army Public Relations.

Unuakhalu said the raid was carried out on December 11, 2023 based on a timely and credible intelligence on activities of the dissidents and outlawed group.

“During the operations, the gallant troops cleared and destroyed IPOB/ESN camps. One of the terrorists was naturalised while others escaped with gunshot wounds and one pump action rifle was recovered,” he said.

In the same vein, on December 9, troops on patrol along Orsumoghu-Ukpor Road in Ihiala Local Government Area in Anambra State came in contact with members of the irredentist group.

Unuakhalu said: “However, due to superior fire power, the criminals were forced to abandon their location.

“Items recovered included 27 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammunition, three locally made hand grenades, two handheld radios, one pair of NPF uniform, a fragmental jacket and charms.”

The army spokesman recalled that Exercise GOLDEN DAWN III was recently inaugurated in the South East to complement the security architecture of the region during and after the yuletide period.

The General Officer Commanding 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Hassan Dada, enjoined members of the public to support the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with credible information.

Dada said: “The public should do this through the Emergency Telephone Line ‘193’ to enhance the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities.

“Citizens are also encouraged to go about their normal daily activities and businesses without fear of intimidation.”