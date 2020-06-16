The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of one person in a communal clash that ensued between some herdsmen and the indigenes of Lata in Patigi Local Government Area.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development on Monday.

Okasanmi, however, said normalcy had returned to the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that many sustained varying degrees of injuries in the incident, which happened on Sunday.

Dangerous weapons such as knives and cutlasses were reportedly used by the people while the crisis lasted.

Pandemonium was said to have enveloped the agrarian community.

Okasanmi said: “We learned that some indigenes of Lata community accused the herdsmen of riding motorcycles in dangerous and rough manner.

“The Fulani herdsmen were confronted and an altercation ensued between the two parties over the way they were acting.

“It was gathered that one of the herdsmen sustained serious wound during the melee that followed.”

The Police spokesperson said this made the herdsmen to mobilise for a reprisal on the indigenes, leading to the death of one person.

According to Okasanmi, many others from both parties sustained varying degrees of injuries.