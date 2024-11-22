Ondo Varsity, SSANU trade words over alleged financial recklessness

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) at the Ondo State-owned University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) has accused the institution’s management of financial recklessness, resulting in a growing tension between the union and the administration.

According to SSANU, the university’s management allocated over ₦65 million for the 10th-anniversary celebrations while neglecting pressing staff welfare issues.

The neglected issues, according to SSANU, include:

Unpaid 12 months’ remittance to members’ Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs)

18 months’ arrears of January 2023 wage awards

105 months’ arrears of Responsibility Allowance

Non-payment of excess workload allowance, among others.

Giving the union’s position in a communiqué issued after a congress meeting, SSANU Chairman, Comrade Oluwaseyi Abayomi, described the expenditure as “insensitive” amidst economic challenges.

He called on the university management, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, to prioritize staff welfare over unnecessary spending.

“The congress condemns the plan to spend over ₦65 million on a mere 10th anniversary at a time of economic hardship.

“Management must reverse this wasteful expenditure and focus on offsetting outstanding staff entitlements,” Abayomi stated.

The union listed key demands, including: Immediate remittance of pension arrears, Implementation of the Orange Health Insurance Policy, Payment of 57 months’ arrears of the 2019 minimum wage consequential adjustment, and Bridging gaps in staff training and development.

SSANU also directed its members to boycott the anniversary activities unless the management addresses their grievances.

The communiqué further advised the university’s Governing Council to ensure accountability, particularly in the ongoing selection process for a new vice-chancellor.

In response, UNIMED’s spokesperson, Isaac Oluyi, dismissed SSANU’s allegations as baseless, accusing the union of bypassing internal conflict resolution mechanisms.

Oluyi said, “It is unfortunate that a respected union would go public without seeking clarification.

“The accusations are laughable, especially since the university was recently celebrated for its achievements by the Ondo State government.”

Oluyi clarified that the anniversary budget is far less than ₦65 million and is primarily for developmental projects, including the opening of a new campus where the convocation will take place.

“The anniversary is not a jamboree but a strategic event to showcase the university’s achievements and attract support for its development.

“The Governing Council fully supports this initiative,” he added.

Both parties await further developments, with SSANU threatening legal action should their demands remain unmet.

