Nigerians to pay for new multipurpose national ID card – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has declared that Nigerians will need to pay for the new multipurpose national identity card, citing limited government revenue as the primary reason for the decision.

Speaking during a two-day roundtable for journalists in Lagos, Dr. Peter Iwegbu, Head of Card Management Services at NIMC, said, “The payment is to ensure that the card is produced for only those who need it.”

This approach, he said, aims to avoid repeating past mistakes where physical cards were issued for free, but many were left uncollected.

“In the previous attempt to issue free National ID cards, over two million cards were produced, and many of them have not been collected till date,” he noted.

Dr. Iwegbu further stated, “The government’s limited revenue is also a major factor in the decision to make Nigerians pay for the new ID card.”

Corroborating this, the Director of Information Technology at NIMC, Mr. Lanre Yusuf, said, “The idea of a free national ID card did not turn out well in the past.”

He described the new ID card as a post-paid identity card, emphasizing that individuals must need the card before initiating a request for it.

“To get the new national ID card, Nigerians will need to make a payment, select a pickup location, and then collect their card from the chosen location,” Yusuf explained.

He also mentioned programs aimed at ensuring inclusivity: “The government has implemented programs to make the card accessible to less privileged Nigerians who cannot afford it but require it to access government support. This initiative demonstrates the government’s commitment to inclusivity and equality.”

Yusuf disclosed further that the multipurpose ID cards are set to launch soon, with sample test cards already received.

“NIMC is working with banks across the country, which will make it possible for people to walk into any bank closest to them and request the card,” he added.

Furthermore, Yusuf highlighted the card’s functionality, stating, “The new national ID card is a multipurpose card that can serve the purpose of identity verification, payments, and even government services.”

The card, powered by AfriGO, was developed in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System.

It is designed to support government intervention programs and services across various ministries, departments, and agencies.

