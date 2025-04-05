Alaafin coronation: Tinubu restates commitment to preservation of Nigeria’s diverse cultures

President Bola Tinubu has restated his commitment to preserving Nigeria’s diverse cultures by supporting initiatives that promote the country’s rich cultures.

Tinubu stated this on Saturday during the official coronation of Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, held at Olivet Baptist High School in Oyo.

The President, who was represented by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said such support would ensure that Nigeria’s diverse cultures remain a source of strength.

According to him, Alaafin stool is a symbol of cultural pride, unity, and the enduring legacy of one of Africa’s most powerful empires.

Underscoring the significance of the Alaafin coronation, President Tinubu said that Oyo Empire was once the political and military stronghold of the Yoruba people, renowned for its administrative sophistication, military prowess, and cultural influence.

“The Alaafin, as the paramount ruler, has always been the custodian of its traditions, the unifying force of the Yoruba people, and a bridge between the past and the future,” he said.

The President added that the Alaafin’s throne was not just a seat of authority, but a living institution that embodies Yoruba history, values, and aspirations.

According to Tinubu, the ascension of Oba Owoade to the Alaafin throne comes at a critical time in the history of the nation.

He urged the traditional ruler to use his wisdom, leadership, and dedication to further strengthen the unity and progress of Oyo Kingdom and Nigeria at large.

“May your tenure also witness unprecedented development and peace in Oyo, Oyo State.

“As you mount the throne of your forebears, we recognise that the Alaafin of Oyo is not just a traditional ruler, but also a key figure, who expectedly should serve as a bridge between traditional institutions and modern governance.

“The Alaafin is expected to play a mediatory role in conflicts and various communal disputes.

“Most importantly, as the Alaafin, you are more than a king, you are also a symbol of Yoruba resilience, wisdom, and pride,” he advised.

The President further urged the people of Oyo Kingdom to rally behind the new Alaafin,

“support his vision, and uphold the values of peace, tolerance, and development.”

In his address, Gov. Seyi Makinde emphasised that his administration gave priority to traditional institution for promotion of culture and tourism.

Makinde, who promised to continue placing traditional rulers in high esteem, urged the people of Oyo kingdom to rally round the new Alaafin for the growth and development of the ancient town.

He charged Alaafin Owoade to work toward rapid development of his kingdom and Oyo State as a whole.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Owoade pledged to promote cultural heritage of his kingdom.

He solicited for the support of the Oyomesi (chiefs), and sons and daughters of Oyo Kingdom for the progress of the ancient time.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that highlight of the event was the official presentation of Instruments of Office to Oba Owoade by Gov. Makinde.

The presentation confirmed his ascension to the throne as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo town.

Among dignitaries present at the coronation include Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye.

Others include the deputy Governor of Osun state, Kola Adewusi; the Portuguese Ambassador to Nigeria, Paulo Santos and the leader of Oodua Peoples Congress, Chief Gani Adams.

