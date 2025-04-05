Sanwo-Olu celebrates ex-First Lady, Abimbola Fashola at 60

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the former First Lady, Dame Abimbola Fashola, on her 60th birthday, describing her as an Amazon, a selfless giver and an experienced administrator.

He said Abimbola, wife of former Governor of Lagos State and ex-Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), who clocks 60 on Sunday, is beacon of hope, positive energy and development, which she deployed in great proportions towards her pet projects during her tenure as First Lady.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who described Dame Fashola as a ‘compassionate woman’ in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, said his experience and interactions with the former First Lady is always about positive change and lifting of others.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate Dame Abimbola Fashola, former First Lady and wife of the 13th Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on the occasion of her Diamond Jubilee celebration.

“Dame Abimbola Fashola attaining the age of 60 years in grace and elegance is worth celebrating because she made positive impacts in our dear Lagos State, especially during her tenure as the First Lady as a supportive pillar to her husband.

“As the Founder of Leadership Empowerment and Resource Network (LEARN), Dame Fashola impacted and transformed lives. She is a selfless giver who is passionately committed to humanitarian services. She is a caring, loving and supportive wife and mother.

“As First Lady of Lagos State, she used the Office to impact many lives by advocating for women’s health, championing education, and empowering the youth. Through her LEARN initiative, she gave hope of a better future to Lagos residents, particularly the younger generation.

“On this landmark occasion of her Diamond Jubilee, I pray that God will continue to preserve and grant her perfect health and an abundance of joy to enable her to render more service to humanity.”

