Ondo 2024: Why Aiyedatiwa won, his challenges — Fash-Lanso

Foremost Nigerian Actor, Producer and Director, Yomi Fash-Lanso, has sent a congratulatory message to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa who has just been declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, explaining why he won and what his focus should be.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa polled 366,781 votes to defeat his major rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Agboola Ajayi.

The PDP candidate came a distant second with 117,845 votes, while African Democratic Party’s Adeyemi Nejo came third with 4,138.

In a Voice Note made available to The Eagle Online on Monday, the seasoned actor across both the English and Yoruba genres of Nollywood, lauded the governor for a well deserved victory in the election, which he won by a landslide of close to 75 percent when compared to about 24 percent for Ajayi.

Fash-Lanso said: “I want to use this opportunity to congratulate Aiyedatiwa on his victory, a well-deserved victory.

“Well-deserved victory in the sense that I was on ground in Akure and I asked questions around and I got authentic reports that the governor, in the last 10 months, did very well.

“He did wonderfully well; he did not owe any civil servants, pensions, salaries.

“He was paying their salaries as at when due, he didn’t miss it.

“He’s doing well in the areas of student bursary and he’s doing very well in the area of farming.

“You know, giving loans to interested people who want to go into farming to boost the farm produce in Ondo State as a whole.

“He’s working in tandem with the Governor of Ekiti State, a very articulate governor in that regard, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, in making sure that the connecting roads between Ekiti and Ondo States are done.

“Aiyedatiwa is also working on the internal roads too to aid farm produce delivery to the city, which is very commendable.

“In the area of security, Ondo State as a whole is peaceful.”

Fash-Lanso also commended Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and other governors and prominent leaders for drumming up support for the Ondo State governor-elect.

He added: “I want to use the opportunity to thank Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti State for coming up and rallying support for the Ondo State governor.

“It is very commendable because I was on ground to witness it.

Also Read:

“And to the other governors, particularly our very own governor of Lagos State, amicable governor that delivers, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, he was on ground and other governors who were on ground to rally support.”

Highlighting the achievements recorded within the 10 months in office of Governor Aiyedatiwa before Saturday’s election, Fash-Lanso urged the Ondo number one citizen to not relent in his efforts to deliver good governance to the people of Ondo State.

He further advised the governor to give room for entertainment, tourism as well as hospitality to thrive in the state, noting that it will be an avenue to push the economy of the state to a topmost level of triumph.

He said: “I want to say this too to Aiyedatiwa that he should not relent in the good things that he is doing for the people of Ondo State.

“He is doing excellently well and he should not derail from delivering good governance to the people of Ondo State.

“Good welfare and security is paramount in any state thus he should not derail nor relent in his efforts but multiply the progress to make the Ondo people feel the positive impact of good governance which I, Yomi Fash-Lanso, stand for.

“Aiyedatiwa should also pay attention to the entertainment industry, being a civil service state.

“They should open up Ondo State to entertainment because it is another sector that employs and gets the youths engaged aside from the labour market.

“In this regard, if the governor can pay maximum attention, it will give a platform for the youth to be gainfully employed.

“All that is needed is for the government to liaise with the hospitality business owners and make them understand that there’s room for them to operate to their topmost capacity but maximum security must be guaranteed.

“If possible, nothing stops the government from giving them a tax rebate because they hire a larger percentage of the youths of the labour market.

“A one star hotel in Ondo will have a minimum staff of 30 workers.

“So why not give them a tax rebate or waiver that for a year we won’t charge you for tax, but we will from subsequent years at a reduced rate to support their businesses.

“Furthermore, the government should support festivals, events, and let people come on-board.

“Let festivals happen on and around Ondo State just like in the times of (former Governor Olusegun) Mimiko that MARE was on and on for eight years.

“People will come from all over the world to witness the MARE festival.

“You have no idea what they added to the economy of Ondo during the period of the eight years.

“My governor should not derail.

“He should borrow one or two ideas from former Governor Mimiko.

“He should call him up to engage him on ideas to make Ondo State triumph so as to make people want to come to Ondo State to spend weekends, vacation.

“That is where tourism comes in.

“The governor should also work on the tourism parts of the state.

“He should pay rapt attention to it.

“I wish Ondo State good governance, prosperity.

“God bless Ondo State.

“God bless Nigeria.”

Post Views: 1