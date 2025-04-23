Breaking: Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, dumps PDP + Video

Former Delta State Governor and 2023 vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has dumped the party.

The running mate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar informed his constituents of the development in a video seen on Wednesday.

However, Okowa did not reveal the party he would be joining.

There are speculations he would be heading to the All Progressives Congress.

This came just about the time the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, announced his defection to the APC.

In the video, Okowa, who spoke largely in his native language, said: “Be assured that we will not go in the wrong direction.

“We will take the best direction, the best path for our people.”

