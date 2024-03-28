Ondo 2024: PDP screens seven aspirants, two display clearance certificates

The Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday screened seven governorship aspirants for its upcoming primary election in Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the aspirants’ screening took place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The aspirants were Adeolu Akinwumi, Chief Olusola Ebiseni, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, Kolade Akinjo, Elder Bosun Arebuwa, John Mafo and Agboola Ajayi.

The aspirants were screened by the Senator Sam Egwu-led Screening Committee with Senator Isa Lau, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi, Olivia Dazyman, ⁠Tanko Beji and Gladys Ashemuke as members.

Others were Chief Rahman Owokoniran as Secretary and Caroline Akinsete as Administrative Secretary.

Egwu, who is a former governor of Ebonyi State, told newsmen around 3:30pm that all the aspirants presented themselves for screening.

He, however, said some of the aspirants, whose documents were not complete, promised to come back to complete the aspect of documentation.

He said the committee would present its report to the party after the conclusion of the exercise.

He said: “We feel like everyone should have a level playing ground, with no opportunity to say they were screened out deliberately.

“The screening is going on till 5pm today.

“PDP is the party that wants to give people opportunity provided you play by the rules of the game.

“If a candidate tells us he forgot a document and he is going to bring his document before 5pm, why not?

“We don’t want to give them the impression that the party has a candidate it supports.

“Only a few people are involved in this case.”

However, Egwu refused to speak again with newsmen after the conclusion of the exercise by 6pm.

Though none of the aspirants spoke with newsmen, only two of them, Ebiseni and Ajayi, displayed their clearance certificates before the camera.