Prof. Momodu Kassim-Momodu, Dean, Faculty of Law, Crescent University, Ogun State, will deliver the 2019 annual national reunion lecture of Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association on July 6 in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

A statement by the Chairman Planning Committee of the Reunion, Abdulfattah Olanlege, and Mohammed Buari, Public Relations Officer, stated that the formal opening would hold at Oduduwa Hall on July 6 from 10am.

The statement added that Kassim-Momodu would speak on the theme of the reunion: “Power and Responsibility with Accountability in Nigeria’s Democracy: Imperatives for National Development,” while Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, will be the Chairman of the occasion.

It added that members of UNIFEMGA from the Diaspora were expected at the reunion too, with Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede as the Host Vice Chancellor.

UNIFEMGA said the uniqueness of the three-day 2019 national reunion was the inclusion of a networking dinner, dubbed: “Push and Pull,” on July 5 at the hall of the OAU Central Mosque.

It is to be anchored by Alhaji Niyi Yusuf, Managing Director, Verraki, and Prof. Wahab Egbewole (SAN) of the University of Ilorin.

The statement added that the networking dinner would be chaired by Alhaji Rafiu Ebiti, Chairman Board of Trustees, UNIFEMGA, from 8:30pm.

Similarly, the statement stressed that there would be a special Jumat worship at OAU Central Mosque to be led by the Imam, Prof. Abubakar Sanusi, a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor and a welcome reception for all the delegates.

UNIFEMGA stressed that there would also be scholarship grant and an empowerment programme for students on campus to be facilitated by renowned resource persons as well as family picnic and sports for all delegates.

Other highlights of the three-day national reunion conference include novelty match among the branches and a press conference on Sunday.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the reunion, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odeyimka, UNIFEMGA National President, said the theme of this year was carefully selected to reflect the mood of the nation and for the association to contribute its quota to national development.

Over 250 delegates from all the branches, including those in the Diaspora, have already registered to participate in the 2019 National Reunion Conference.