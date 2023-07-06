Olowu hails General Lagbaja on Nigerian Army Day Celebration

828 828

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammeed Adekunle Makama Oyelude, Tegbosun III, has congratulated the Chief of Army Staff, General Taoreed Lagbaja, for the successful hosting of this year’s edition of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration, being his first as the COAS.

The monarch sent the congratulatory message in a statement issued by his media office on Thursday in Kuta, Osun State.

Oba Oyelude said General Lagbaja has acquainted himself credibly going by the support he is receiving from both serving and retired military officers.

According to the Olowu, the Ilobu, Osun State-born Army General needs the support of all and sundry to succeed in the onerous task of fighting insecurity across the country.

The Olowu said the military remains the strength and uniting factor of the country, adding: “We must guard it with utmost care to ensure that our cohesion is not threatened.

“Our military is the symbol of our unity and cohesion.

“We must ensure that we continue to encourage our military to do more in their determination to rid the country of undesirable elements, causing chaos and those who want to make the country ungovernable.

“Many of our gallant soldiers have paid the supreme sacrifice, while others have become incapacitated simply to secure our land.

“This is the only way to give hope for the family of the bereaved and those fighting the unconventional war that their loved ones will not suffer in case of eventuality.

“Our military is our pride.

“Let’s appreciate them.”