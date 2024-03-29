Okuama Killings: Army whisks Delta monarch to Abuja

The Ovie of Ewu kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Clement Ikolo, who surrendered himself to the Delta State Police Command in Asaba on Thursday has reportedly been flown to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by the Nigerian Army.

The Eagle Online recalls that the monarch was one of the eight persons declared wanted by the Defence Headquarters over the killing of 17 Nigerian Army Officers and Soldiers.

Sources said the Delta State Police Command handed over Ikolo to the military on Friday morning.

According to reports, the Commanding Officer, 63 Brigade of the Nigeria Army, Asaba, the Delta State Police Commissioner and other senior military officers escorted the monarch to the Asaba International Airport for the flight to Abuja.

It was also learnt that Ikolo was boarded in an Air Peace flight that departed Asaba International Airport at about 9:10am to Abuja.