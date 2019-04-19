President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for signing into law the National Minimum Wage Bill approving N30,000 for the least paid worker in the country.

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise for Change Initiative, stated this in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

Buhari on Thursday signed the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-Enactment Act, 2019 into law.

By this Act, the new minimum wage is now N30,000.

The assent mandates all employers of labour across the country to pay workers a minimum of N30,000 monthly wage.

Odumakin said: “It is a welcome development though this is coming at a time when several states in the country have battled over the last couple of years to pay the previous N18,000 minimum wage.

“It is my hope that the states and employers within the private sector will commence an immediate implementation of the new minimum wage.

“It is also important to remind ourselves that the N30,000 minimum wage remains insufficient for our workers when we consider the inflation rate in our country and the prevailing economic realities.

“Yet, we must appreciate the sincerity of President Buhari in ensuring that the new minimum wage becomes implemented.”

NAN.