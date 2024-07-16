Ogunsola: An unrepentant apostle of true federalism – Iba Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams has congratulated former Chairman of Punch Newspapers, Chief Ajibola Ogunsola on his 80th birthday anniversary.

Iba Gani Adams, in a congratulatory message, described Chief Ogunsola as an unrepentant apostle of true federalism.

He said Chief Ogunsola remains an epitome of the democratic struggle, saying he was one of the strong advocates of true federalism.

“Chief Ogunsola is a shining light and role model among media administrators. As the chairman of Punch Newspapers, he brought a lot of innovations to Punch, making it a leading media outfit in Nigeria.

“During the dark era of the military,

General Ibrahim Babangida shut Punch Newspapers severally, but rather than relenting, Punch stood tall in its objective reportage and also running its editorials to press for justice, restructuring, devolution of power and remained consistent on the path of the truth.

“Even though he was not a member of NADECO, Chief Ogunsola was consistent.

He was topnotch in setting a standard for Punch Newspapers, building a medium that promotes quality service to humanity.

“Driven by the determination to set a standard in the media, Ogunsola laid the foundation that Punch Newspapers is sustaining till date.

“Chief Ogunsola’s enduring legacy and footprints in the media will continue to be a reference point for the world to see.

“Many look up to Chief Ogunsola

as an astute administrator, whose vision, ideas and transformational efforts altered Punch Newspapers’ story in a way that would be difficult to forget in Nigeria’s history.

“As he celebrates his 80th birthday anniversary, I pray God to bless Chief Ogunsola with more life, good health and sound mind for him to continue to be a blessing to humanity”, Iba Gani Adams said.

