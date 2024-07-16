FG repatriates 190 Nigerians from UAE

The Federal Government has repatriated 190 stranded Nigerians from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This is contained in a statement signed by Bashir Garga, the Zonal Director of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the North Central on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the returnees were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Tuesday 05:57am.

He said the returnees were received by a combined team of government officials led by NEMA.

He said that the returnees were profiled and documented by the relevant agencies and sensitised to behave with decorum and responsibility on their return to Nigeria.

The federal government urged all Nigerians, wherever they may be, to act as exemplary ambassadors of their country, by upholding the fundamental values of patriotism, rule of law, decency, and integrity.

NAN reports that in October 2022, the federal government repatriated 542 from the UAE.



