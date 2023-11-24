Ogun: Three arrested ahead planned meeting by cult groups

The Sango-Ota Police Station in Ogun State has arrested three suspected cultists, just as plans filtered in that cult groups were planning to hold a meeting at an undisclosed location within the area.

Informed sources within the Ogun State Police Command confirmed the development to The Eagle Online.

Some of the sources said the move against the cult members stemmed from the directive of the Command’s Commissioner, Abiodun Alamutu, that the state must be rid of cultists.

The arrest of the three suspects, identified as Ahmed Oguntoyinbo, 27; Sikiru Komolafe, 32; and Abiola Alashebi, 30, followed a spread out intense surveillance in Sango-Ota after police received intel that members of Aiye Secret Confraternity members were planning to hold their meeting in the axis in an unknown location.

The Eagle Online was told: “On 22nd of November at about 9:30 PM, the information had it that Aiye Secret Confraternity members were planning to hold their meeting at an undisclosed location within Sango-Ota.

“On the strength of the above, serious surveillance was put in place across the nooks and crannies of Sango-Ota.

“During the operation, one Ahmed Oguntoyinbo, 27; Sikiru Komolafe, 32; and Abiola Alashebi, 30, all of Ifo Local Government Area were arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed to being members of Aiye Confraternity.

“The suspects will be transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department soonest.”