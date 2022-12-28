Ogun police warn against vandalisation of campaign posters

Ogun police command has decried destruction of campaign posters and warned hoodlums to desist from the act or face the consequence.

The warning was issued in a statement on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The statement said the command had observed ‘with great concern’ the activities of some hoodlums, who have been engaging in destruction of campaign billboards and posters of candidates of political parties in the state.

It said sometime last week, some hoodlums vandalized the campaign billboards of All Progressive Congress and recently, some hoodlums also embarked on destruction of campaign billboards of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to warn those behind this dastardly act to desist forthwith or be ready to face the dire consequences of their actions.

“The Command will not tolerate any act of lawlessness in whatever form before, during and after the 2023 General Elections. Therefore, anyone caught perpetrating any act capable of undermining the peaceful atmosphere in the state will be severely dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“The Command is committed and resolved to ensuring a violence free electioneering campaign that will guarantee a free, fair and credible 2023 General Elections in the state, therefore, anyone who attempts to test our resolve in this regard, will have him or herself to blame,” it said.

The command then enjoined members of the public to promptly report to the police if any act capable of causing violence is noticed in their area.

“Politicians are also advised by this release to play the game according to the rules, and call their supporters to do the same to avoid dire consequences,” it added.





