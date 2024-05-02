Fake worshipper jailed three years with hard labour for stealing five phones

A Mapo Chief Magistrates ‘Court in Ibadan on Thursday sentenced Opeyemi Adeshina to three years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing five cell phones from worshippers.

Delivering judgment, magistrate, O.O. Latunji said that she convicted and sentenced Adeshina based on the evidence made available to her as well as his plea of guilt.

Latunji added that she sentenced the convict to three years in prison in spite of his plea to court to temper justice with mercy so as to serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

“I hope that the convict is truly remorseful of his action because you shall be subjected to stiffer punishment if caught again after completing your jail term.

“Therefore, Adeshina is sentenced to three years in prison with hard labour,” Latunji said.

Earlier, the prosecution, Insp Oluseyi Akinola told the court that the convict was arraigned on five counts of stealing.

Akinola further stated that Adeshina committed the crime on December 26 2023, January 12 and February 16 respectively in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to him, Adeshina went to different churches around the Mokola community, disguised as a member of the congregation.

The prosecution said that the convict asks his victims to allow him to make use of their phones for an emergency and takes off with the phones.

He said that nemesis caught up with the convict on April 8 when one of the victims apprehended him at Saint Stephen area of Mokola in Ibadan.

The prosecutor stated that Emmanuel Julius, Tosin Jimoh, Blessing Ogunniyi, Deborah Babatunde and Modupe Olalere had reported the matter at Mokola police station about the serial theft of their mobile phones.

He said that the convict stole an Infinix Alt6 worth N60,000; a Techno pop C valued at N55,000, Itel 860, valued at N78,000; Iphone XI valued at N180,000 and Infinix Max7 valued at N110,000.

Akinola said the offence contravened the provisions of section 390 (9) of the Criminal Act Cap 38 Vol II Law of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.