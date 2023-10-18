Ogun commends Tinubu on transfer of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Road

The Ogun State Government has commended the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration for finally transferring the reconstruction of the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway to the state.

It would be recalled that the Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, revealed the transfer of the road in Abuja on Monday.

Umahi, who spoke after the Federal Executive Council, announced the transfer of the ever-busy road to the Ogun State Government.

The reconstruction efforts would be done under the Highway Development and Management Initiative.

The state government, in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, on Tuesday praised the Federal Government for finally acceding to the requests made by the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The statement recalled that the Abiodun-led administration made several requests to the Federal Government to take over the road, even before its total collapse.

It described the Tinubu administration as a listening government that is ready to jettison the existing schism between the Federal Government and the federating units.

The statement also commended Umahi for following his words to ensure a paradigm shift from what was obtained before in the rehabilitation of federal roads across the state.

The state government noted that necessary machineries are being put in motion to ensure the early kick-off of the project.

It urged motorists plying the road to be patient with the state government as succour is on the way.