Three die, 21 injured in Ogun multiple road crashes

Three people have died, while 21 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in multiple road crashes in Ogun.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accidents to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said the accidents occurred on the iju bridge, Atan, on Owode Idiroko Expressway and Ayedade village, Obada on Lagos Abeokuta Expressway on Saturday.

“Five vehicles were involved in the accident. One was a Mazda bus with registration number AAA729YC, a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number LND85YA, a Sino truck with no registration number, a Bajaj tricycle, marked TTN58ND, and a Volkswagen bus (White), with registration No: APP 77 YD.

“The corpses have been deposited at the State Hospital mortuary, Ota, and Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro Abeokuta

He further said the vehicles involved have been towed to Atan Divisional Police Station for further investigation.