The Ogun House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of transition committee members for 19 Local Government Areas of the state.

Yusuf Sheriff (APC-Ado Odo Ota 1), the Majority Leader, read the report of the committee of the whole House during plenary on the screening of the transition committee members.

Sheriff explained that during the two-day screening of the nominees, members examined the curriculum vitae, credentials and found them to be eligible and suitable to assume the exalted office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that screening of the nominees for chairman and members of Ipokia Local Government Transition Committee, which is the 20th local government, was suspended in honour of late chairman-nominee, Shuaib Adeosun.

The Majority Leader, thereafter, moved the motion for the adoption of the report of the committee, which was seconded by Akeem Balogun (APC-Ogun Waterside), Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Sheriff also moved the motion for confirmation of the transition committee members for 19 local governments, seconded by Balogun.

In his response, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo (APC-Ifo 1), noted that with the confirmation, the nominees were now eligible to be sworn in by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

NAN reports that the governor had over the weekend forwarded the names of transition committee members for 20 local governments to the House for confirmation.