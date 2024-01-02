Obi visits Akeredolu’s family, describes him as principled leader

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, paid a condolence visit to the residence of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, former governor of Ondo State.

Obi visited Jericho Ibadan residence of the late Akeredolu on Tuesday.

He visited Akeredolu’s family alongside a well known Professor of Economics, Pat Utomi, saying that he was in Ibadan to commiserate with the bereaved wife, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the entire Akeredolu’s family.

He described the former Ondo State Governor as a principled leader, patriotic Nigerian and dogged fighter.

According to him, Akeredolu, as a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), was passionate about building a better and more productive Nigeria.

“He was a forthright person who stood on the side of the masses at all times,’” Obi affirmed.

He prayed to God to grant the family, the people of Ondo State and the entire country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

On his part, Utomi described the late Akeredolu was his classmate at Loyola College Ibadan in the 1960s.

He said that the character traits displayed by Akeredolu in the governance of Ondo State had been part of him right from secondary school.

Utomi extolled Akeredolu, saying he would not keep quiet in the face of oppression and never compromised on justice and equity.

He condoled with the people of Ondo State on the passing of Akeredolu, describing it as a colossal loss to both the state and the country.

The deceased’s younger brother, Prof. Wole Akeredolu, appreciated Obi and Utomi for the visit and their support for the family.