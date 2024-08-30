Obi reacts to trending anti-Yoruba comments from Canada Igbo woman

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has condemned the recent trending voice of a Canadian Igbo woman threatening to start poisoning fellow Nigerians of Yoruba and Benin descent, describing it as bigotry taken too far.

According to Obi, such divisive comments should not find a place in our society and should be rejected by everyone.

The LP standard bearer stated this in a series of tweets on his X handle on Friday.

He wrote,“I utterly condemn the reported hateful statement and actions attributed to a purported Igbo woman living in Canada against Yoruba or Benin people.

“Such divisive comments or behaviour have no place in our society.

“As Nigerians, we should unite and focus on addressing our shared challenges, rather than allowing tribalism and hatred to tear us apart.

Also Read:

“What does tribal bigotry achieve? Does it lift people out of poverty? Does it reduce the cost of bread, rice, garri or yam, in the market? Does it improve our transportation system or enhance the electricity supply? Does it ensure good governance? The answer is a resounding NO!!

“Our priority should be to move Nigeria forward, regardless of tribe or ethnicity. We need leaders who have the competence and capability to move the country forward in the right direction, and better life for all citizens.

“We don’t care about the tribe of the plane’s pilot or the bus driver; all we need is competent leadership that delivers results.

“Let us focus on what truly matters: building a prosperous, united, and equitable Nigeria for all. We must reject tribalism and embrace our shared humanity, working together towards a new Nigeria that is POssible!”

Post Views: 3