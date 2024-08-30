CPE to FG: Reassess your age restriction on WASSCE eligibility

In a resolute call to action, Concerned Parents and Educators (CPE) has advocated for the immediate reassessment of age restrictions on WASSCE eligibility imposed by the federal government.

The call was contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator and CEO of Edumark Consult, Mrs Yinka Ogunde, on Friday.

The group warned the federal government of the long-term consequences for the youth and society.

The statement read: “The Concerned Parents and Educators (CPE) expresses deep concern over the recent directive issued by the Minister of Education, which prohibits students under the age of 18 from sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“This decision highlights, once again, the arbitrary processes often employed in governmental decision-making, especially in matters that critically affect the future of our youth.

“The implications of this directive are far-reaching and potentially detrimental. We, therefore, urge the Minister to consider the implications of this decision.

“The government should realise that hundreds of thousands of students may find themselves idling on the streets for an extended period of two to three years, merely awaiting the chance to sit for an examination that could shape their future.

“CPE believes that instead of imposing such restrictions at the terminal stage of secondary education, it would be more prudent to address the issue from its foundation.

“Compliance with existing admission guidelines could peg primary school admission age at 6 years and secondary school admission age at 12 years.

“Implementing a structured system that considers age from the onset of a student’s academic journey would foster a more effective and fair educational environment.

“Such a system would prevent abrupt and disruptive changes at crucial academic stages, thereby supporting a smoother transition through the educational system.

“Furthermore, we must ponder the societal impact of having a significant number of young individuals, potentially left without constructive activities, wandering the streets across the nation.

“This is not merely an educational concern but a social one that could have lasting repercussions.

“In light of these concerns, the CPE earnestly calls upon the Honorable Minister to reconsider this directive.

“We urge a thoughtful and comprehensive review of the potential impacts, and to engage in dialogue with stakeholders to devise a more balanced solution.”

