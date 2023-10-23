Obi, Atiku, APM v Tinubu: Ribadu, Gbajabiamila, others storm Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is set to hear the appeals filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu.

The apex court will also hear the petitions filed by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

It will as well hear that of the Allied Peoples Movement.

ALSO READ:

Stanbic IBTC Bank’s Reward4Saving 3.0 Promo: 70 lucky customers win exciting cash prizes in the maiden draw

Gov. Oborevwori felicitates ex-Gov. Uduaghan at 69

Third Mainland Bridge repairs completed, reopened + Photos

The panel of Justices hearing the appeals is headed by Justice Inyang Okorowo.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President; Femi Gbajabiamila; and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje, are among those already in court to witness the proceedings.