OAU students protest against new school fees

Students of the Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU, Ile-Ife, again staged a protest against the hike in school fees.

The protesting students are demanding a 50 per cent reduction in the new charges.

The students urged the Federal Government to allocate the funds from subsidy removal towards education instead of allowing an increase in school fees, calling for the implementation of the original proposed instalment payment the Vice Chancellor of the university promised.

The students while protesting shut the institution’s main gate, blocking access to the university to vehicles.

Following this, students, staff, and other university stakeholders were stranded at the campus gate Tuesday morning.

The students indicated that they call the protest after the Students’ Union Congress which held Monday, October 2, 2023.

Answering demands of the students on instalment payment, the Director of ICT who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Kanmi Adewara, said it was not activated earlier because of staff shortage.

“The ICT centre of the school has a low number of staff at the moment due to the current ‘Japa’ wave, as this has caused the process of Post UTME examination to be slow therefore leading to a slow process of activating the instalment payment on the portal.

“I promise that the instalment payment would be activated before the close of work today,” he said.