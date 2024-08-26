NYSC relocates Bauchi orientation camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday, said it has relocated the orientation camp for the 2024 Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members to Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education, Kangere, in Bauchi State.

This is contained in a statement by the NYSC coordinator in the state, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, in Bauchi on Monday.

She said the measure was necessary to move the exercise to a temporary site to facilitate rehabilitation of the Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, Gov. Bala Mohammed has directed the total renovation of the existing camp structure.

“The relocation to the new facility becomes necessary so as to allow the state government to pursue the renovation work of the permanent orientation camp,” she said.

Yakubu disclosed that the scheme deployed 1,900 prospective corps members to the state for this orientation exercise, scheduled to hold between Aug. 28 and Sept. 17.

“Prospective corps members are advised to avoid night journeys. They are enjoined to always break their journeys and continue on the following day”. (NAN)

