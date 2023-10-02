NUJ tasks security agencies on continuous killing of farmers

The Borno State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists has raised concern over the continued killing of farmers harvesting their crops by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in the state.

This was contained in a communique issued on Sunday at the end of the State NUJ Congress in Maiduguri.

The council urged security agencies and the State Government to collaborate toward finding a lasting solution to the problem.

It also tasked the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital to release its research report on prevalence of kidney diseases in Borno State, which was funded to the tune of N50 million by the Governor Babagana Zulum administration.

It praised the state government for constructing additional mega schools and recruiting teachers and urged the government to take decisive action in enrolling large number of out-of-school children on the streets.

The NUJ said in the communique: “Congress commended the Borno government for implementing transport subsidies, which have helped citizens, civil servants, and the business community cope with the increased transportation costs due to fuel subsidy removal and pump price hikes.

“The congress also urged the government to establish bus stops for the transport buses to prevent conflicts with commercial tricycle operators.

“The congress also praised the government for distributing palliatives to citizens to mitigate the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

“However, it urged the government to monitor the distribution to prevent diversion by individuals and to ensure that the aid reaches citizens who have not yet benefited.”

The council commended the state government for reconstructing the burnt Maiduguri Monday Market, and urged the allocation committee to be fair and just in allocating the shops to beneficiaries.

It also lauded the government’s efforts against the outbreak of diphtheria and urged it to increase public awareness campaigns on preventive measures against it and other diseases.

The council thanked the state government for its sustained support to the union and its operations in the state.