NUC Executive Secretary resigns 

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, has announced his resignation from the Commission.

Rasheed, who made the announcement during the approval of the Kogi State University Kabba, in Abuja Monday, said this would enable him to return to class as his primary assignment.

He said he would continue his lecturing job at the Bayero University Kano, from where he was appointed after spending seven years in the Commission.

Rasheed, a Nigerian academician, administrator and a Professor of English, was Vice-Chancellor, Bayero University Kano between 2010 and 2015, and assumed office as the Executive Secretary of the Commission in 2016.