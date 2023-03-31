NUC accredits nine academic programmes in Al-Hikmah Varsity

The National University Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation status of nine academic programmes for the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf, confirmed this while briefing newsmen in Ilorin Friday.

Noah said that the university had earlier in 2020 secured accreditation for 22 of its academic programmes and 11 academic programmes in 2021, thus bringing the total approved programmes to 42.

He added that the courses presented for NUC accreditation in November/December 2022 are English, Agriculture, Human Anatomy, Computer Science, Information System, Education Physics, Law, Biology and Geology.

According to him, with the latest excellent outing in NUC accreditation, the university has virtually all its academic programmes in “Full Accreditation” status.

“The outstanding ones are those new programmes which are yet to mature for NUC accreditation.

“For most of the undergraduate programmes in the university, the full accreditation status is valid till another five years (2025 & 2027).

“Al-Hikmah University currently assumes the status of a university in which parents and wards can have full assurance and guarantee that any academic programmes of choice has been fully accredited.

“The current accreditation status of the university has provided an additional selling point for the university as a foremost citadel for quality education with most and spiritual excellence,” he said.

Yusuf thanked all the stakeholders of the institution for their consistent support to the current management, which has contributed in no small measure to the huge success recorded in all spheres, including the accreditation.

Yusuf said the university is set to hold her first ever ‘Endowment Fund’ of N15 billion, which will coincide with the Founder’s birthday on Thursday, June 8.

The Vice Chancellor however appealed to the state and Federal Government for more support through agencies like TETFund and provision of direct grants.

He said private universities in the country should be compensated and assisted by the government at all levels because they are assisting the government in providing education for the citizens.

Besides, he urged state governments to sponsor their students to the University for Relevant Academic Programmes such as: Law, Cyber Security, Nursing, Geology, Computer Sciences, Information System and Education.