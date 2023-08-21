NSCDC seals four private guards companies in Bauchi 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Bauchi has sealed four private guards companies over alleged illegal operations in the state.

The State Commandant of the Corps, llelaboye Olajide stated this at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the operatives of the Corps embarked on monitoring illegal private security guard companies in the state.

“Today the operatives sealed four companies because they did not fulfil the criteria required by the law.

“The security companies sealed are: Security Hunters and Patrol, Danga Security Hunters and Patrol, Baushe Security Hunters and Patrol and Unity Security Hunters and Patrol.

“The operatives will intensify monitoring and supervision of all beats manned by private guards companies to ensure that they are doing the right thing,” Olajide said.

According to him, registration of a company and obtaining licences to operate security guards are two different things.

“You are just following the process, you must register your company and also obtain a licence for operating private security guards.

“Therefore, the private guards’ companies were sealed for illegal operation or failure to renew occupational licence,” he said.

Also commenting, Saad Aminu, Deputy Commandant and Head Private Guard companies, warned that companies operating without licences would be sanctioned.

He said the action was to clampdown on violators to ensure efficiency in the command’s operations.

“The operatives arrested seven operators of the companies to explain their reasons for illegal operations,” he said.

He said the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi had issued a matching order to ensure that all licensed security companies operating within the states should be monitored and supervised effectively.